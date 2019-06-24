Menu
Best-selling author Judith Krantz has died. Credit: Deidre Hamill/AP.
Romance author Judith Krantz dies at 91

by Nate Nickolai
24th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

Judith Krantz, a best-selling author known for her novels "Scruples" and "Princess Daisy", has died from natural causes, surrounded by family, friends and her four dogs at her Bel Air, California home. She was 91.

Krantz began her career in journalism and remained in the industry for the next 27 years, interviewing a number of prominent women and writing numerous articles, the most popular of which was "The Myth of the Multiple Orgasm."

In 1977, Krantz completed her first novel, "Scruples," turning 50 the same year that it was published. In four months, the book reached No.1 on the New York Times bestseller list, beginning a new career for the famed journalist.

When asked about "Scruples" in a New York Times interview, Krantz said: "My novel gives women a big bubble bath. It's a chocolate eclair. It's the kind of novel people love. I loved it myself."

Soon after, Krantz's second novel, "Princess Daisy," also topped the bestseller list, setting the record for the highest price ever paid for a novel at the time.

Currently, Krantz's books number more than 80 million in print, encompassing over 50 languages. Seven of her novels have been adapted for television.

Krantz is survived by her son, Tony, daughter-in-law Kristin Dornig Krantz and son Nicholas.

