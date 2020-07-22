Roma pub handed $6672 COVID fine

THE Commonwealth Hotel has been handed their second fine for breaching COVID-19 measures, with police labelling the incident over the weekend as "disappointing".

Police slapped the hotel owners with a $6672 fine, their second after they were initially issued a $1300 infringement notice on June 20 for failing to comply with COVID-19 public health directions.

Owner Ben Cannon did not wish to comment, however confirmed the hotel received the second fine on Monday, July 20.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group said local police were conducted a compliance operation on Saturday night in relation to COVID-19 restrictions.

"When attending a venue in Roma, police allege there was significant levels of non-compliance, including excessive numbers of patrons, social distancing not being enforced and irregulatarities with contact registers," he said.

"While police were at the venue a disturbance broke out and a security guard was assaulted and a 19-year-old female from Roma was arrested for several offences, including serious assault and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

"Investigations are also continuing in relation to other offences including public nuisance."

As a result of the investigation, police issued the venue a $6672 infringement notice for failing to comply with a COVID-19 Public Health Direction.

Insp Vine said it's quite disappointing as police have regularly attended the venue to reinforce the need to obey COVID-19 requirements.

"I would like to point out that police have attended this specific venue on several occasions and have clearly outlined to the owners the requirements of the COVID-19 restrictions and the relevant industry COVID safe plan," he said.

"The latest breach of the COVID restrictions is very disappointing and to be honest puts the community at risk.

"We only have to look at the latest spikes in New South Wales, with many being attributed to licenced venues and clubs so these restrictions are here for a reason.

"The rules have been in place long enough now for businesses to put processes in place to manage patron numbers.

"We will continue to monitor licenced venues and we will continue to take enforcement action if deemed necessary to ensure community safety and to keep western Queensland COVID free."

He said it's very important the community do not get complacent around COVID-19 and do keep practising social distancing.