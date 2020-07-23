Rolling updates: Councillors to vote on Twin Waters West

Sunshine Coast Councillors will this morning decide the future of the Stockland's major Twin Waters West development.

The 104ha development north of the Maroochy River has been given the green-light, with conditions, by council officers recommending a planning scheme override for the project.

It has been recommended for approval at this morning's meeting by officers assessing the controversial application.

The impact assessable, 182-lot application which had sparked concerns about flooding and the impact on the nearby Maroochy River, as well as density and traffic issues, from residents, has been proposed to be developed in two stages.

PLANS: Designs for the Twin Waters West development.

Each councillor was asked where they stood on the development earlier this week, but many said they would reserve their vote until the meeting.

The application is two-pronged, seeking approval for a variation to the Sunshine Coast Planning Scheme 2014 as well as a development permit to reconfigure four lots into 182 lots to be developed over two stages, as well as new roads, parks and the balance of the site for future development, subject to further applications.

The proposal is to develop the project over two stages, with the balance of land to "remain as management lots, with future development subject to further development applications".

The proponents are seeking to increase height limits from 8.5m to 12m, which was supported for the community facility.

The meeting will start at 9am and the Twin Waters West development is the first item on the agenda.

More to come.