ROLLING COVERAGE: Vote counting continues

People lining up to vote at Gladstone Central School

COUNTING the votes from this year's local government election continues today with 29.27 per cent counted so far for the Gladstone Regional Council.

Incumbent mayor Matt Burnett is set to claim victory with 21420 votes compared to opponent Michael Fearns with 7638 and 73.03 per cent counted.

Here's how the council candidates are tracking so far.