ROLLING COVERAGE: Clearer picture of who will sit on the GRC

UPDATE: 9:45am

A clearer picture of who will sit on the Gladstone Regional Council is starting to emerge with more than 20 per cent of the preliminary count finished.

Sitting councillors Chris Trevor (7.2%) and Kahn Goodluck (7.2%) are leading the race, followed closely by Cr Natalia Muszkat (7.01%) and Cr Glenn Churchill (6.65%).

Darryl Branthwaite (6.32%) is leading the field of non-sitting challengers with Cr Desley O'Grady not far behind on (6.31%).

Full results as of 9:30am

BEALE, Kyle (Ocka) 4.75% BRANTHWAITE, Darryl 6.32% CAMERON, Chris 5.65% CHURCHILL, Glenn 6.65% EARNSHAW, Gordon 2.19% FLEMING, Phil 3.92% GLEIXNER, Dominique 3.14% GOODLUCK, Kahn 7.12% HANSEN, Rick 5.72% KEATING, Janine 4.31% MAY, Lorraine (Lori) 4.31% MCAULLAY, Mick 3.60% MCLACHLAN, Mark 3.68% MUSZKAT, Natalia 7.01% O'GRADY, Desley 6.31% PUKU, Jordan Ryan 2.42% RAMOS, Rio 3.47% SPENCER, Vickie 4.46% TOMSETT, Craig 2.50% TREVOR, Chris (C T) 7.20% WAGNER, Michelle 5.28%

EARLIER: 9:30am

Incumbent mayor Matt Burnett has maintained a considerable lead over challenger Michael Fearns after more concrete numbers from the electoral commission overnight.

With just over 73 per cent of the preliminary count completed, Cr Burnett has 21420 (73.71%) votes to Mr Fearns 7638 (26.29%).

The ECQ blamed slow results overnight on technical issues, and the official count is expected to be on schedule today.

"ECQ experienced a data feed issue from polling booths to its website, which delayed the publication of the results," a spokesperson said.

"ECQ is working through the technical issues to ensure the results from the official count are published as scheduled from Sunday."

The numbers for council candidates from the initial count are also starting to filter through.

