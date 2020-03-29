Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darryl Branthwaite (6.32%) is leading the field of non-sitting challengers.
Darryl Branthwaite (6.32%) is leading the field of non-sitting challengers.
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Clearer picture of who will sit on the GRC

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Mar 2020 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: 9:45am

A clearer picture of who will sit on the Gladstone Regional Council is starting to emerge with more than 20 per cent of the preliminary count finished.

Sitting councillors Chris Trevor (7.2%) and Kahn Goodluck (7.2%) are leading the race, followed closely by Cr Natalia Muszkat (7.01%) and Cr Glenn Churchill (6.65%). 

Darryl Branthwaite (6.32%) is leading the field of non-sitting challengers with Cr Desley O'Grady not far behind on (6.31%).

More to come.

Full results as of 9:30am

 

BEALE, Kyle (Ocka)

 

4.75%

BRANTHWAITE, Darryl

 

6.32%

CAMERON, Chris

 

5.65%

CHURCHILL, Glenn

 

6.65%

EARNSHAW, Gordon

 

2.19%

FLEMING, Phil

 

3.92%

GLEIXNER, Dominique

 

3.14%

GOODLUCK, Kahn

 

7.12%

HANSEN, Rick

 

5.72%

KEATING, Janine

 

4.31%

MAY, Lorraine (Lori)

 

4.31%

MCAULLAY, Mick

 

3.60%

MCLACHLAN, Mark

 

3.68%

MUSZKAT, Natalia

 

7.01%

O'GRADY, Desley

 

6.31%

PUKU, Jordan Ryan

 

2.42%

RAMOS, Rio

 

3.47%

SPENCER, Vickie

 

4.46%

TOMSETT, Craig

 

2.50%

TREVOR, Chris (C T)

 

7.20%

WAGNER, Michelle

 

5.28%

 

 

EARLIER: 9:30am

Incumbent mayor Matt Burnett has maintained a considerable lead over challenger Michael Fearns after more concrete numbers from the electoral commission overnight.

With just over 73 per cent of the preliminary count completed, Cr Burnett has 21420 (73.71%) votes to Mr Fearns 7638 (26.29%).

The ECQ blamed slow results overnight on technical issues, and the official count is expected to be on schedule today.

"ECQ experienced a data feed issue from polling booths to its website, which delayed the publication of the results," a spokesperson said.

"ECQ is working through the technical issues to ensure the results from the official count are published as scheduled from Sunday."

The numbers for council candidates from the initial count are also starting to filter through.

More to come.

More Stories

council elections 2020 mayor
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Small crowds at election booths

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Small crowds at election booths

        News ELECTION day prompted a mix bag of opinions from voters with some saying it should continue while many thought it should be postponed.

        Drunk driver crashes into tree, totals car

        premium_icon Drunk driver crashes into tree, totals car

        Crime “All it would have taken was to hit that tree a different way.”

        ‘Turn that off, I’m in court!’: Phone mishap

        premium_icon ‘Turn that off, I’m in court!’: Phone mishap

        Crime In a bid to keep people out courtrooms, defendants are being allowed to appear by...

        Long-serving teacher voted Gladstone’s favourite

        premium_icon Long-serving teacher voted Gladstone’s favourite

        News This week, The Observer asked who your favourite teacher was. Here are the...