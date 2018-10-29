ROLLING COVERAGE: Severe storm warning issued for CQ

THUNDERSTORMS FORECAST: Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are possible across Central Queensland and South Queensland today according to a Bureau of Meteorology forecast.

UPDATE 3.20pm: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 2.42pm for people living in parts of Western Capricornia.

Severe thunderstorms are developing across the south-eastern interior and are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Blackwater, Taroom, Rolleston, Springsure, Injune, Capella and Carnarvon National Park.

THUNDERSTORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued For people in parts of Capricornia. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people in warning zones to:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

LATEST RADAR: Storms are flaring up in Western-Central Queensland according to the 3.30pm rainfall radar. Bureau of Meteorology

EARLIER: THE antidote to Capricornia's oppressive heat and humidity is on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a chance of thunderstorms and rain soaking a large area, north to Marlborough, west past Emerald, east to Yeppoon and south to Agnes Waters today.

Areas in Capricornia are set to receive between 10 and 50 mm of rain.

FORECAST RAINFALL: Central Queensland is set to receive some decent rainfall today. Bureau of Meteorology

A thunderstorms are likely over inland parts, possibly severe with heavy falls with the area south of Emerald, near Springsure and Rolleston most likely to receive decent rain.

Storm warnings are anticipated to be announced later this afternoon and The Morning Bulletin will keep you up to date with rolling coverage.

PREDICTED RAIN: CQ rain forecast from Bureau of Meteorology. Bureau of Meteorology

Yesterday, Rockhampton sweated through humid, hazy conditions with a maximum temperature of 38.2°C.

Relief arrived after 10.30pm last night with the rain gauge at the Rockhampton Airport gathering 2.2mm and another 0.2mm after 9.30am this morning.

Today's CQ forecast:

Biloela: Showers. Storm likely. 29°C

Gladstone: Shower or two. Possible storm. 28°C

Rockhampton: Shower or two. Possible storm. 31°C

Yeppoon: Shower or two. Possible storm. 27°C

CURRENT RAINFALL: Bureau of Meteorology's latest rain radar image, taken at 1.30pm. Contributed

Tomorrow's Capricornia forecast:

Cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming easterly 15 to 25 km/h early in the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 19°C and 22°C with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Did you get any rain?

Send in your rain totals and pictures to tmbully@capnews.com.au