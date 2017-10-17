ROLLING COVERAGE: 300mm+ falls across Gladstone region

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

12.43PM: The Essendean Bridge has finally succumbed to a rising Baffle Creek and gone under water.

Tablelands Rd remains closed south of the Fingerboard Roadhouse.

GOING UNDER: The Essendean Bridge at Baffle Creek. Gladstone Regional Council

Hills Rd at Baffle Creek is now also fully submerged:

11:58AM: THE OWNER of the Fingerboard Roadhouse at Taunton says she has been cut off by flood waters all day - but that hasn't stopped her regulars dropping by.

Chris Devine received about 75mm of rainfall this morning - less than some of her neighbours but significantly more than she is used to.

And despite the roads to Agnes Water, Miriam Vale and Rosedale all being flooded, she only has two copies of The Observer left.

"A lot of people who tried to get in to town and couldn't (stopped by)," she said.

"Now they've all gone home because there's nowhere else to go."

11:35AM: DRIVERS attempting to navigate the intersection of Murphy Rd and Baldaw Rd at Captain Creek should exercise extreme caution:

10:45AM: AN EXTENSIVE air and water search is underway for the crew of a fishing trawler which overturned north of Seventeen Seventy last night.

Six men remain unaccounted for after the vessel sank at about midnight.

FILE PHOTO: Water police are involved in the search for six missing crewmen. Valerie Horton

10:39AM: News Regional readers across Queensland are submitting their flood photos after the state copped a soaking overnight:

10.16AM: Flash flooding has been reported on Kalpowar Rd at Kalpowar and Molangul.

10.10AM: Agnes Water Clinic is closed today due to localised flooding and road closures.

Prep Transition Day at Agnes Water State School has also been cancelled. The two dates planned for November 1 and November 17 are set to proceed.

9:58AM: Captain Creek resident Jennie Ryan sent in this picture of a snail trying to keep high and dry on their verandah following the 300mm+ downpour:

HIGH AND DRY: A snail tries to escape the downpour at Captain Creek. Jennie Ryan

9.46AM: A PERSON has escaped from the roof of their vehicle after they were trapped by rising waters on Fingerboard Rd at Mount Tom earlier this morning.

Local police, paramedics and SES volunteers joined a four wheel-drive QFES crew from Gladstone in attempting to reach the person earlier this morning, having to cross a number of floodways to reach the scene.

At 8.20am they were able to determine they were no longer required.

Emergency services are now in the process of leaving the area.

9.32AM: A trampoline has been hurled into the middle of the street at an Agnes Water estate.

Agnes Water Points North resident Leisa Trickett woke to find a damaged trampoline in her street, a result of the ongoing severe wet weather. Leisa Trickett

9.10AM: Rosedale State School has now been closed due to flooding, joining Lowmead State School.

8.57AM: Rainfall stats for the last 24 hours have been released by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Miriam Vale has seen 266mm of rainfall, while Captain Creek received 314mm and the Westwood Range topped the lot with 372mm.

Bundaberg received 104.4mm.

A Bureau spokesman said gauges at Agnes Water, Turkey Beach and Seventeen Seventy had not yet been measured, but it can be expected they will have received similar measurements to Captain Creek and the Westwood Range.

8.05AM: Lowmead State School has been closed for the day due to flooding, according to the Department of Education.

Agnes Water State School remains open, but is operating with reduced staff.

Some bus routes to the school have been cancelled.

Bus 3 is the only bus route operational today. All other buses have been cancelled due to road access and driver availability.

7.52AM: SES SWIFTWATER rescue crews are attempting to reach a person trapped on the roof of their vehicle on Fingerboard Rd at Mount Tom.

An inflatable work platform is currently being deployed in order to reach the person, and a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

QFES officers have been attempting the rescue since they received a call at 6.15am.