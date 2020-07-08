ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier visits Gladstone Hospital

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking in the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency department, which is set to open on August 5.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking in the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency department, which is set to open on August 5.

UPDATE 10.40AM:

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk inspects the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency department with MP Glenn Butcher and Director of Nursing Sandy Munro.

UPDATE 10.30AM: PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk meets local nurse Liz Bella's in the new Gladstone Hospital $42 million emergency department.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk meets local nurse Liz Bella's in the new Gladstone Hospital $42 million emergency department.

UPDATE 10.15AM: The Premier is speaking in the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency department, which is set to open on August 5.

INITIAL 10AM: PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has arrived at Gladstone Hospital with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

She is preparing to tour the hospital and inspect the new emergency department.

The Premier will be joined by Mr Butcher and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett.

Following the tour she is set to announce that construction will soon commence on a $350 million solar farm at Rodds Bay, providing more than 300 jobs for the region.

Then Ms Palaszczuk will accompany Mayor Matt Burnett to the council chambers.