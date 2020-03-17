YOUR GUIDE: Cancelled Gladstone sports events

Ty Fitzgerald from tannum Rugby League Club is crunched in a tackle against Gladstone Valley's.

UPDATE, Tuesday, March 17, 4.30pm

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints has abandoned its training session tonight because of the COVID-19 situation.

The club will continue to update members and groups accordingly, as the information is available from AFLQ website (which was last updated on Friday, March 13).

SURF LIFE SAVING: Surf Life Saving Queensland has postponed the 2020 Queensland Youth, Seniors and Open Surf Life Saving Championships that were to be held at Alexandra Headland over the next two weekends because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club was to have had a strong representation.

The championship were expected to have more than 3000 surf lifesavers line up over six days of competition.

UPDATE, Tuesday, March 17, 4.10pm

SOCCER: The fate of this weekend's senior grading games, FFA Cup match in which Clinton is involved and Gladstone's juniors is up in the air and an annouccement from Football Federation of Australia will be made later today.

FFA is currently working together with representatives from each of its nine state and territory member federations and other relevant stakeholders, within the framework of its guidelines, to ensure that it is responsive to what is a dynamic and continuously-evolving issue and that the health and wellbeing of both the football and wider community remains the highest priority.

UPDATE, Tuesday, March 17, 3.35pm

CRICKET: There's no word from Gladstone Cricket Incorporated if the GCI Super League grand finals are to go ahead or not this Sunday.

That was despite a Cricket Australia media relaease that advised organistions to not continue competitions.

BITS Gold were to meet Yaralla White in the B-grade decider while The Glen Black were scheduled to meet BITS Saints in the reserves grand final this Sunday at noon.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby League Gladstone have suspended all junior competitions this weekend and as well as what was to be the senior 9s preseason competition.

Details of a delayed RLG senior comp will be confirmed tonight.

The 47th Battalion has be cancelled and was originally scheduled to be hosted in Bundaberg May long weekend.

The Queensland Rugby League is facing the possibility of postponing all its major and grassroot competitions until June due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The QRL's board of directors will meet tonight to discuss several options around rugby league in Queensland, including what will happen with the Intrust Super Cup, the women's BHP Premiership, Hastings Deerings Colts, the Mal Meninga Cup and all community and local football.

CQ Capras are involved in the ISC and BHP competitions.

While the PNG Hunters have been kept in Queensland in a bid to play Round 2 of the Intrust Super Cup, it is unclear whether any competitions will continue past this weekend.

Among the options to be discussed tonight, one includes postponing all rugby league organised by the QRL until June, in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The option of a shortened season is also expected to be looked at, as well as pushing on and playing games behind closed doors.

While the board will meet tonight, a decision may not be reached until tomorrow given the financial flow-on effect of a suspended season.

MARTIAL ARTS: Gladstone Martial Arts Academy has postponed these events until a future date.

"With the concern of COVID-19 and the health and safety of our members and their families we have decided to put a hold on all events at the GMAA until such time as it is deemed safe to have large group affairs again.

"We had planned for six events this year and we have held two with the next one scheduled in Rockhampton in May but all are on hold until further notice."

NETBALL: Gladstone Netball Association will postpone all its senior and junior competitions as well as trainings until April 21.

Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association will abandond all comps and training until April 22.

UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats will have to wait until May 2 at the earliest to open its account in the Rugby Capricornia competition.

UPDATE, Tuesday, March 17

AUSSIE RULES: On Monday, AFL CEO Gillian McLachlan announced a restructured 17-round season would go ahead, with a call on Round 1 to be made sometime on Tuesday. All state league competitions - including the NEAFL - have been suspended, as have talent identification programs and academies. Nothing yet on community competitions, though a call on that is expected to be made at some stage on Tuesday.

BITS Saints and Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns open their AFL Capricornia campaigns on March 28 but that is now very unlikely.

BASKETBALL: The Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association senior and junior competitions continued as per normal last week and on Monday night.

GABA have informed The Observer that a statement from Basketball Queensland will be released this Thursday or Friday about the community competitions throughout the state as well as the upcoming Queensland State League season in which Gladstone Port City Power women's and men's teams will particpate in.

However BQ have released a statement last Friday about representative competitions at junior levels.

BQ has made the decision to suspend all BQ related programs, events and fixtures until further notice.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises in Queensland, we believe the decision to temporarily suspend all fixtures and events is an appropriate measure to ensure the safety of our members.

As an organisation, we believe the health and well being of our participants and members comes first.

This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience during this difficult time.

Please be assured that BQ will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates over the coming days.

The third and final Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival under-16 comp was due to be held in Gladstone last weekend but was abandoned due to the 'mass crowd beyond 500' factor and the risk of catching COVID-19.