ROLLING COVERAGE: Gladstone goes to the polls

POLLS OPEN: Gladstone will choose its representative for the next three years today.

9:39AM: GLENN Butcher's supporters are out in force at polling booths across Gladstone.

At Gladstone Central State School, six ALP volunteers are already on the scene, handing out how-to-vote cards to a trickle of people who have decided to vote early.

As of 9am, there was one volunteer present for One Nation and one for the LNP, while the Greens had no one manning the booth.

One Nation volunteer Janet Saggus said she had volunteered for the party at Gladstone's pre-polling centre before today.

Ms Saggus said she was pleased with the attitude of voters in the campaign so far.

"They're very nice, very pleasant. I haven't met anybody yet that's not," she said.

Members of the Maritime Union of Australia were out in force for the ALP.

"The port of Gladstone is the heart of Gladstone," one member said.

OUT IN FORCE: Labor supporters at Gladstone Central State School early this morning. Julia Bartrim

8AM: THE POLLS have opened - welcome to The Observer''s rolling coverage of the 2017 election.

Check back here throughout the day to stay informed of what's happening on the ground as voters go to the polls around Gladstone.

Will Glenn Butcher be returned for a second term? Or will he be rolled by an insurgent One Nation - or a first-time candidate from the LNP?

We'll be speaking to the candidates and keeping an eye on what's happening at the polling booths - and we'll bring you the results as soon as they come in.

Click here to find your closest local polling place.