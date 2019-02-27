ROLLING COVERAGE: New behaviour laws passed by councillors

UPDATE: DURING the vote on the council's proposed customer behaviour policy, CEO Ken Diehm has read out an expletive email he says highlights "the kind of abuse our staff regularly receive."

The motion, originally tabled in October last year, outlines a policy for council staff to deal with customers that are aggressive, threatening or behave in a harassing manner.

It was stood over until today pending legal advice.

Mayor George Seymour said it's a policy that should have been in place long ago and said just because someone is doing their job doesn't make them a punching bag.

Councillor Anne Maddern also voiced her support for the motion, saying staff had told her they were appreciative of the situation.

The motion was carried unanimously.

EARLIER (10.30AM): COUNCILLOR Denis Chapman has proposed looking at the divisional alignments ahead of the next Local Government elections.

The motion was carried unanimously.

In preparation for the next quadrennial elections, the council must consider any changes to arrangements and make

recommendations to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

So far, the polling places, existing number of councillors and divisional representation arrangements will all remain the same.

But the divisional boundaries could be subject to change if the council makes the recommendations to Mr Hinchliffe.

EARLIER (10.22AM): PROBLEM customers and serial community pests could be banned from entering council buildings or contacting staff if a proposed customer behaviour policy is passed by councillors today.

It's one of several matters up for a vote at today's council meeting in Maryborough.

A motion to prepare for the Local Government Quadrennial elections, a new entertainment and hospitality policy for visiting officials and a motion to pass an amended budget will all be covered in today's meeting.

Councillors will also vote on calling for expressions of interest for the sale of land for the new Maryborough administration building.

Stay tuned for more updates through the meeting.