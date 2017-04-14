ROLLING COVERAGE: 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race

BLACKJACK at the start of the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Update 3:05pm

RACE favourite Black Jack has opened a lead of approximately 2km in the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

Skipper Mark Bradford currently has the 70-foot yacht halfway up the coast of Bribie Island as they head towards Caloundra and beyond.

Wind conditions have been light, ranging between 10 to 15 knots, but are expected to increase to 20 knots as the fleet moves further north.

Black Jack's main threat, Alive is currently in second place with little separating Ichi Ban and Hollywood Boulevard for third place.

Gladstone entrants Restless (John Ibell) and Wistari (Scott Patrick) are towards the back end of the main chasing fleet and are yet to reach the Bribie Island coast.

The Black Jack Yachting crew are attempting to achieve the historic title of being the only yacht to achieve the trifecta of winning three years in a row in both line honours and overall.

Current Top 5

1. Black Jack

2. Alive

3. Ichi Ban

4. Hollywood Boulevard

5. Mr Kite

More to follow...

Earlier 11:37am

THE 69th annual Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race has begun with an 11am shotgun start.

Race favourite Black Jack started well and leads the fleet as they head towards the Redcliffe peninsula.

Gladstone entrant Wistari made a solid start and kept up with the early pace before settling down with the main pack of yachts.

Fellow Gladstone entrant Restless also sits in the chasing pack.

Restless competing in the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. Contributed

The wind has dropped off with yacht speed ranging between five to 10 knots.

Current Top 3

1. Black Jack

2. Alive

3. Ichi Ban