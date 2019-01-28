ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

A fire is burning at Tannum Sands on Plimsoll Court.

TEN crews are currently on the scene of a bushfire near Plimsoil Crt which started midday yesterday.

Three vehicles are currently on route to the scene of the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokewoman told The Observer yesterday the fire was burning across more than 50 hectares of land.

QFES advises there is no threat to property at this time, but smoke may affect Tannum Sands and surround areas - including the Bruce Highway.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

If residents are concerned about their property, they are advised to contact 000 immediately.

This is a developing news story, more to come.