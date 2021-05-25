ROLLING: 200+ evacuated in major power station incident

UPDATE 3.40PM: Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers are preparing to enter the power station in breathing apparatus, reports suggest.

It is understood more than 200 people have been evacuated from the site including 128 CS Energy employees, 108 non CS Energy employees and there are 18 emergency staff on site.

UPDATE 3.30PM: More crews are responding to the Callide Power Station as fireys work to get a turbine fire under control.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews were on scene and another two were en route.

He said the hydrogen supply at the site had been cut off, and all power to the site had been isolated.

All persons aside from emergency services have been evacuated to a staging area 550m away from the station and it is understood many will be transported by bus to the Biloela Civic Centre.

A Queensland Police spokesman said all staff and contractors were accounted for.

There are not injuries reported at this stage.

UPDATE 3.15PM: CS Energy has released a statement following a fire at its Callide Power Station near Biloela.

The power giant said it had ‘immediately acted’ following the incident.

“At approximately 1.45pm today, a fire occurred in one of the turbine halls at the power station,” a CS Energy spokesperson said.

“As a result, the three units that were generating at the time went offline.

“We immediately evacuated the power station and called emergency services to attend site. At this stage, there are no reported injuries.

“We are investigating the incident and will provide further updates as they become available.”

Police are organising buses to transport people who have been evacuated from the power station to take them to the Biloela Civic Centre.

It is unclear at this stage how many people have been evacuated.

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at the Callide Power Station after a reported explosion which has had flow on impacts to power across the state.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident occurred on Biloela Callide Road just before 2pm.

It is understood there is a turbine on fire and all four units at the station are off which means it will be difficult to start back up again.

Reports suggest Yarwun at Gladstone isn’t generating steam right now.

There are at least two fire crews on scene, a further two en route, as well as police.

All persons have evacuated from the site.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were monitoring security at the scene.

The explosion has reportedly impacted power in varying parts of Queensland including in Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Kingaroy, the Fraser Coast, Tweed, Byron Bay and the southeast corner.

Most of Rockhampton’s power feeds off the Stanwell Power Station so the area is not affected.

An Energex spokesman confirmed about 375,000 southeast Queensland homes and businesses were without power.