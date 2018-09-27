Roll on up for ute muster and rodeo

REVVED UP: Kayla Abel will take part in her first ute muster this weekend at Calliope and will fly a huge boxing-kangaroo flag.

REVVED UP: Kayla Abel will take part in her first ute muster this weekend at Calliope and will fly a huge boxing-kangaroo flag. Matt Taylor GLA260918MUST

CRUISING in her uncle's 1998 VS Holden Commodore Ute, 17-year-old Kayla Abel will be gatecrashing The Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster this weekend.

Kayla made the long trek from Sydney with her mum Nicole and will be out to show that the weekend will not be a boys-only event.

They will be entering the dark-blue ute in the Ute Muster and said they were determined to turn a few heads along the way.

"This is going to be my first ute muster and I'm really excited about it," Kayla said.

"I drove the Commodore up from Sydney with my mum and it runs well on the highway.

"This is for the girls as well and (we) want to show we can do just as good as the guys."

The distinctly Aussie vehicle has another feature to help it stand out from other utes.

"We will be proudly displaying a big boxing-kangaroo flag and it is so Australian," Kayla said.

Ute muster coordinator Lee Coates said he was looking forward to the variety of vehicles showing up.

"There will be just over a hundred vehicles coming from all over Australia and there can be some colourful ones and street-clean ones," Lee said.

"It's a great way for the people to have a good time before the rodeo and warm-up and mingle."

There will be other activities to join in, including; whip cracking, hay-bale throwing and tug of war.

"We want to make it a fun day and at the end of the ute muster all they have to do is walk over the hill and party on at the rodeo," Lee said.

There are nine categories for the ute muster including; Best BnS, Best Classic/Vintage, Best Feral, Best Street, Best 4X4, Best Work, Best Chick, Biggest Bullbar and Best Town and Country.

"People should come down and have a look and see the utes roll around because they put a bit of work into getting them ready," Lee said.

The event is no glass, no bring-your-own for safety and licensing reasons.

"Yeah there has to be no glass for safety reason with the animals, vehicles and participants," Lee said.

"We don't want people to get into trouble, just to come on down and have some good old-fashion fun."

Entry is $10 per category. Gates open 12pm and entries close at 2pm.

The Ute Muster coincides with the weekend-long fun of theCalliope Rodeo.

Anyone interested in entering their ute for the muster can contact Lee Coates on 0418644245. There is free camping on site.

Afterwards is the Calliope Rodeo and entry is Adults $20, High School $10, Pensioners $10, Family Pass $50 and Weekend Family Pass $60.

There is $20,000 in prize money for Bull Rides, Saddle Bronc, Bare Back and Barrel Races.