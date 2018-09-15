Rod's journey from brass band to country crooner

ALL ROUNDER: Rod Bryant and his friends will be appearing at the Bororen Community Hall this weekend. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

ALL ROUNDER: Rod Bryant and his friends will be appearing at the Bororen Community Hall this weekend. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN300312BCMC1

ROD Bryant didn't learn to play the guitar until he was 38 and at 73 he's still going strong.

"I was a cornet and tuba player," he said.

"I only took up the guitar because my daughter wanted to start singing.

"She gave it away and I kept going."

Twenty years later he left his job and turned professional.

"I was 57 when I left my job as a railway guard," Rod said.

"It was stopping me from doing gigs."

Since then he has been playing at pubs, clubs and markets around the country.

"I perform at a lot of festivals, there's a lot of them around these days," he said.

"I'm also on the muster circuit doing shows at Boondooma, Millmerran, Murgon and the Bundy Aussie Muster.

Rod Bryant of the Bundy Mob performing at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

He also does several shows each month at retirement villages.

"The old folks love it," Rod said.

"Although I think I'm older than half of them."

This Sunday afternoon Rod will be appearing at the Bororen Community Hall.

"That hall has a brilliant sound down there, it's fantastic," he said.

"Plus the people are so friendly."

Rod will be joined by his mate, guitarist Doug Alexander and during the break local musicians Athol Gilson and Cathy Brown will take to the stage.

The show starts at 1pm and tickets are $10.