Rodeo spectacle expected with double the entries

RODEO: There will be no shortage of action when the Miriam Vale Rodeo bucks off from 8am tomorrow.

Whether you're into the action inside the ring or there to soak up the country atmosphere, you're unlikely to go home disappointed.

Miriam Vale Rodeo Association Inc president Phil Smallcombe said this year's event would be bigger and better than ever and the amount of nominations was testament to that.

"We're expecting over 180 rides in our junior rodeo,” Smallcombe said.

"Last year we only had 180 riders but now we've got that just in our juniors.

"There's over 220 riders in our main rodeo - over 400 rides for the day.”

Visitors to the Miriam Vale Showgrounds will also notice some aesthetic changes with a permanent rodeo arena constructed since last year.

"We used to have a portable arena and now it's certainly a lot more attractive,” Smallcombe said.

"We've spent a lot of money doing up the yards and shoots to make them safer for cattle and competitors.

The 2018 Miriam Vale Rodeo. Mike Richards GLA210418RODE

"We're trying some different things this year to keep the locals involved.

"There's woodchop and chainsaw ripping demonstration and we also have chainsaw carver Matt Bird coming.

"He's going to be carving something. It might be an eagle, Bundy bear or the XXXX man. It will probably be about five-foot tall.

"I think that will go well...

"There'll be an auction for his work at about 8pm.”

Smallcombe said there would be plenty of action inside the arena with 17 different event categories in the main rodeo and junior events ranging from under-8s to U18s.

"They'll be at least eight hours of rodeo... If you don't help the juniors then you're not going to have riders for the future,” he said.

Gates open tomorrow at 6am with juniors from 8am.

The main rodeo starts at 1pm and finishes about 8.30pm.

Free camping and amenities are available.

Entry is $15 for adults, $10 for high school students and aged pensioners with primary school students and younger free.