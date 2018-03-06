Rodeo brutes n' utes mustering money to help cancer patients

HELPING HAND: Cr Desley O'Grady, John Hodson and Graham Benson present the cheque to Deb Norman, Di Conrad, Kerry Gamble and Glennys Stallan.

HELPING HAND: Cr Desley O'Grady, John Hodson and Graham Benson present the cheque to Deb Norman, Di Conrad, Kerry Gamble and Glennys Stallan. Matt Taylor GLA050318CHEQ

BUCKING brutes and feral utes have come to the aid of Gladstone's cancer sufferers.

A donation of $3000 was handed to the Gladstone Base Hospitals' Oncology unit from the President of the Calliope Rodeo Association, Will Wilson.

Each year, money raised from the annual Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster is donated to a variety of charities and groups.

But the oncology unit was one that the association was enthusiastic about supporting.

"We've been donating to the hospital's oncology unit for over 15 years and we're proud to be supporting them," Mr Wilson said.

He believes the money will be used to make life easier for patients.

"It's usually spent on the little things that don't you don't think about but make a big difference, like a couch for patients to rest on in the ward," he said.

Mr Wilson said the association donates to all sorts of charities and groups and was able to do this because of local businesses providing sponsorship.

"Companies like McCoskers have been supporting the rodeo for years and thanks to them we've been able to put on a great event and make a difference for local people who need help," he said.

Mr Wilson said the association will be proudly funding the hospital well into the future.

"We're a big enough community to have an oncology unit and we want to keep supporting it," he said.

And they're being assisted by some big hearted, bull riding, ute revving folk who want to help locals buck cancer.