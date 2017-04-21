Rodeo brings Ellysha back to her home town

SPECIAL EVENT: Ellysha Dingle at the Miriam Vale Rodeo last year.

ELLYSHA Dingle will be watching on from the sidelines as a special event takes place tomorrow afternoon.

The Sharnay Hassall Memorial U18 barrel race has become an annual attraction at the Miriam Vale Rodeo.

"(Sharnay) was my best mate and she passed away a couple of years ago," Ellysha said.

"She was a local around here, everyone loved her."

Having just turned 19, Ellysha is no longer eligible to compete in the event.

Instead, she will compete in the novice division, reserved for competitors who are yet to achieve a first place finish.

She will be riding Jasper, an 11-year-old quarter horse.

"He's pretty old but he still runs - I've been riding him for years," Ellysha said.

"I have other horses I've trained from foals but he's my favourite.

"With barrel racing you've really got to be one with your horse... if you treat them well they treat you well."

TREAT THEM WELL: Ellysha Dingle riding her favourite horse Jasper. Contributed

Ellysha has taken a quick break from studying for her Diploma of Screen and Media in Brisbane to come back to her hometown and ride at the rodeo.

"I'm just here to support my community... I hope I place but it's more for the fun of it," she said.

For now, barrel racing will be the one event she sticks to.

"I've ridden the cows and got kicked in the face, so never again," she said.

EVENT DETAILS | Your guide to the Miriam Vale Rodeo

The rodeo kicks off at 11am tomorrow at the Miriam Vale Showgrounds with chainsaw racing and wood chopping.

A crowd of up to 1200 spectators is expected to attend, with riders from across central and south-east Queensland taking part in the competitions.

There will be 16 rodeo events on display ranging from traditional bull riding to steer wrestling, bareback riding, barrel racing and junior riding displays.

The rodeo events are all-round events and will start from 1pm.

There will be free camping and hot showers available for people who want to stay the night.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for high school students and pensioners, and free for children primary school age and under.

The event will finish around midnight.