Rodds Bay solar farm's major contractor to be revealed

CHARGED UP: Rodds Bay solar farm will be a $400 million facility near Bororen.

AN UPCOMING industry event will shine light on the progress of various projects around the Gladstone region.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance's February Industry Update will be attended by members of Orica and Renew Estate, the company coordinating highly anticipated Rodds Bay Solar Farm.

During the event, Renew Estate is expected to announce the major contractor for the Rodds Bay project.

The $400million solar farm will be a 300MW facility near Bororen, about 50km south of Gladstone.

GEA events and communications coordinator Kieran Moran said the event was one in an ongoing series.

"The GEA holds industry update events approximately every two months to inform industry about up and coming opportunities within the resource and construction sector," Mr Moran said.

"GEA's February Update will feature Orica manager Viney Kumer who'll give a rundown of Orica's operations including their future direction and maintenance and procurement program for 2019/20.

"Renew Estate, who are building a solar farm out at Rodds Bay, will be bringing their major contractor for the project to discuss work packages."

Upon completion, the solar farm is expected to be able to power 88,000 homes with clean energy.

In July, director Simon Currie told The Observer the project would be pivotal in developing Gladstone as the renewable energy capital of Queensland.

He said at its peak it would require about 300 workers.

The GEA Industry Update event will be held at the Yaralla Sports Centre on February 14 from 7.30am-9am.

Tickets are $50 for GEA members and $75 for non-members and breakfast will be included.

Purchase tickets at gea.asn .au/events/gea-february- industry-update-orica-and- renew-estate-rodds-bay-solar-farm