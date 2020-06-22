Rocky-Yeppoon Rd among projects kickstarted by cash splash

THE notoriously dangerous Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd will be among Central Queensland road projects to receive a federal cash injection as part of the government's latest tack towards economic stimulus.

The Government hopes a broader $1.5 billion immediate injection into the economy through infrastructure projects will bring jobs back online to help stem the impact of COVID-19.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said starting on local construction projects was important for maintaining jobs and economic growth in Capricornia.

"Every single job that we support makes a huge difference in our local communities - now and as we navigate out of the pandemic," Ms Landry said.

Central Queensland projects will include $18 million towards Peak Downs Highway between Mackay and Eton, pavement strengthening and resilience along Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd totalling in $5 million and progressive sealing along May Downs Rd totalling $8 million.

"These types of infrastructure projects will be also particularly crucial for helping us bounce back after the COVID-19 crisis has ended by ensuring we have the safe transport connections needed for all Australians to keep moving," Ms Landry said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the joint-funded Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd project was designed to quickly start a range of critical projects to get local contractors and businesses on board as soon as possible.

She said the duplication of the stretch was funded and also nearing a start.

"We've got the funding committed for the larger Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd duplication and we'll be starting consultation on that soon," Ms Lauga said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project would also benifit from recent inter-government cooperation between states and territories.

"We will work together with the states and territories to deliver these job-creating priority projects, building on our unprecedented cooperation to date through the National Cabinet of States and Territories," he said.

Mr McCormack said the package also includes a $500 million Targeted Road Safety Works initiative for states and territories to deliver "small but critical projects" to improve road safety and resilience.

"Now we are announcing a substantial funding injection for national infrastructure priorities such as Peak Downs Highway," he said.

"This is part of our $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline, which is laying the foundations of a financial bridge to recovery on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis."

Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said 12,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created nationwide.

"This package will support thousands of jobs across our national construction sector, which we know is facing many challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis," Mr Tudge said.

"This includes local governments as well, who will receive funding to deliver targeted projects in their area."