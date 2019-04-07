Rocky teenager David Pham's death remains a mystery

HAPPIER TIMES: Jeffery Pearce and David Pham at the Zodiac Nightclub in September.

HAPPIER TIMES: Jeffery Pearce and David Pham at the Zodiac Nightclub in September. Liam Fahey

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the mysterious death of Rockhampton teenager David Pham last week.

The 18-year-old's body was discovered in the back seat of a white Suburu SUV on Brendonna Rd, Burua, a suburb south of Gladstone on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the cause of death wasn't immediately obvious and new information was being added to the investigation file all the time.

Investigators are appealing to any motorists who had dash-cam footage of the Suburu with Queensland registration 164 XQK, or witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or Wednesday, to contact police.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day quoting QP1900663184.