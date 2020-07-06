Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Rocky teen rushed to hospital after being ‘struck’ by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital last night after being struck by a car in North Rockhampton.

At 9.39pm, emergency services were called to the incident on Sunner St, Koongal.

A male, believed to be 18, suffered a leg injury and was treated on scene by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was reported the teen had been "struck by a vehicle".

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no complaint was made to police and the matter was not being investigated.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service vehicle and pedestrian incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pubs busy on first weekend of relaxed rules

        premium_icon Pubs busy on first weekend of relaxed rules

        News From noon on Friday, licensed venues in the region enjoyed rolled back restrictions.

        Seven things to do with the kids this holidays

        premium_icon Seven things to do with the kids this holidays

        News Here are some activities to keep the kids occupied during the school holidays.

        Woman treated for chemicals in eyes

        premium_icon Woman treated for chemicals in eyes

        News Paramedics are on scene at Agnes Water where a woman has chemicals in her eyes.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Saturday, July 4.