Rocky store jobs rush

HARRIS Scarfe has been swamped with people looking to work at its new Rockhampton store, which is set to open early April.

The department store has received a massive response to its search for a workforce of between 30 and 35 positions with more than 600 applications submitted.

The opening of a Harris Scarfe store at Stockland Rockhampton is one of several exciting projects set to transform the region's shopping and retail scene.

The Rockhampton Morning Bulletin reported late last year on the impending arrival of Harris Scarfe, which specialises in quality global and Australian brands at low prices across homeware, kitchenware, apparel and manchester.

It has a strong presence in the southern states.

Last week, the paper reported retail giant H&M was also looking at setting up shop at Stockland Rockhampton and supermarket chain ALDI has announced it is looking to open two new stores in the city.

A Harris Scarfe spokesperson exclusively told The Morning Bulletin the company was delighted by the big response.

"We've received over 600 applications and we're thrilled by the diversity and skill levels of candidates,” the company spokesperson said.

"The response to the jobs on offer has been excellent, and it's been a great way to gauge our brand awareness.

"We're excited to grow our Harris Scarfe team and are very happy with the support we have received from the community already through the number of applications.”

The spokesperson said the store was a medium-format department store, which would offer 30-35 new jobs for Rockhampton, in a combination of both full-time and casual roles.

"We can't wait to unveil our new fitout to shoppers in Rockhampton, it boasts a bright store space and wide aisles, and it is on track for completion before the grand opening in early April,” the spokesperson said.

"The opening is scheduled for April 6.”

"It is an exciting time for Harris Scarfe, and a great chance for us to showcase our brands and products to the community.”