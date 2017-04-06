Rocky still on flood alert

INUNDATED: A view of the floods from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter about 1pm yesterday.

HOMES and businesses throughout Rockhampton are still flooded in despite the Fitzroy River failing to peak at its predicted level.

Some parts of the beef capital were unaffected by the flood which reached 8.75m after last week's downpour from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

More than 100 people gathered at the historic flood marker in the CBD to watch the water rise.

The Bruce Hwy between Gladstone and Rockhampton remained open yesterday.

However, the Rockhampton airport was closed and people were being sent to Gladstone Airport for flights on a free shuttle bus.

The flooding is expected to remain into the weekend.

Local Disaster Management Group chairman councillor Tony Williams welcomed the downgraded prediction this afternoon.

"9.4m was sending shivers through our community and we will take anything below that, 8.75m is such a huge relief,” he said.

"What they are telling us now is about 24 hours the river will remain at that height, then start to reduce below major flood levels and rapidly reside over weekend.”

Initial predictions forecast a peak of 8.5m, before that figure dramatically jumped to 9.4m, then back to 9m.

Cr Williams expects the "arduous clean up” of the region to wrap up in five to six days, but it may be years before the true cost of the natural disaster is known to Rockhampton.

He stressed businesses especially were still recovering from ex-Cyclone Marcia in 2015, and this latest blow would have a knock-on effect.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said they would not call the flood peak until water started to recede.

"There is still the chance it may go up slightly,”s the BoM spokeswoman said.