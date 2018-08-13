Rocky seamstress crowned Gladstone Cup's most stylish

DRESSED to the nines with a bold fascinator and customised dress, it's no surprise Jolene Sturgess was crowned the Fashion of the Field winner at the Gladstone Cup on Saturday.

Her vintage-inspired attire blew the judges away but the Rockhampton mother-of-one said she never planned on winning.

Fashion on the field winners.Huge crowds enjoyed the 2018 Gladstone Cup at Ferguson Park. Mike Richards GLA110818RACE

Mrs Sturgess's 50s-inspired mustard dress was paired with large yellow millinery, yellow gloves and black accessories.

"My husband and I were in Gladstone on a weekend away, child-free from our 18-month-old daughter Lucia, we thought why not get dolled up and enjoy ourselves,” Mrs Sturgess said.

Brodie and Jolene Sturgess. Jolene won best dress. Huge crowds enjoyed the 2018 Gladstone Cup at Ferguson Park. Mike Richards GLA110818RACE

"Originally it wasn't really wasn't about fashions, it was about having a great day and we did.

"I had the dress from last year and because it was a snap decision to go to the races I pulled it back out of the closet.

"I never really get the opportunity to dress up as a mum and I've never been to the Gladstone Cup.”

Mrs Sturgess, a dental technician, said an old friend helped her sew the dress.

Huge crowds enjoyed the 2018 Gladstone Cup at Ferguson Park. Mike Richards GLA110818SOCL

"My friend Jan is a retired seamstress and she did a wonderful job,” she said.

"I picked the colours and she showed me how to put it together.

"It was hard finding the right tones of yellows to tie it all together because of the black mesh on the yellow mustard dress.”