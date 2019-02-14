Rocky said no but Bundy teams welcomed to join

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Gladstone Wallabys' Kate Cunningham with a barnstorming run through the Tannum Seagals' defensive line. The two teams will be a part of a likely six-team women's competition.

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Gladstone Wallabys' Kate Cunningham with a barnstorming run through the Tannum Seagals' defensive line. The two teams will be a part of a likely six-team women's competition. Matt Taylor GLA080918LEAG

EXCLUSIVE: Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff said it's likely three Bundaberg Rugby League women's teams will join Tannum Seagals, Gladstone Wallabys and Gladstone Valleys this season.

While the finer details are yet to be finalised, it is understood it will be a six-team women's competition but possibly seven.

There was a senior meeting on Monday night, which was preceded by a meeting last week with the Queensland Rugby League Central Division that involved BRL chairman Mike Ireland.

"We have been having talks with Bundy for a full competition and also had a senior Gladstone Rugby League meeting on Monday night," Duff said.

"The teams from the Bundaberg Rugby League competition are Past Brothers, Across The Waves Tigers and Hervey Bay.

"All the clubs are happy and the Gladstone clubs will be Gladstone Valleys, Gladstone Wallabys and Tannum Seagals."

Duff explained the reason why the number of teams was not definite.

"Gladstone Brothers won't have a women's team and Calliope Roosters are very unlikely to have a women's team," he said.

Gladstone was forced to look at other options for its competition after Rockhampton Rugby League decided not to include the women and men for this season.

The move is expected to be finished by the end of this week.

"I'll be talking to Richard in the next 24 hours and we're happy to go ahead with it all," Ireland said yesterday.

"We'll then talk to the local clubs and make sure it is good.

"To be honest, playing in a six-side competition is a lot better, you get stronger sides and it's ideal to do a draw for."

Ireland said travel arrangements would be worked out with Bundaberg clubs and raised the idea that some matches could be held at Tannum Sands or Miriam Vale to make it halfway for all sides.

All that, according to him, would be confirmed over time.

The competition is likely to go over 12 rounds with each team to play each other twice.

"Two years ago we had the Calliope Brothers and it worked very well for all involved," Ireland said.

"For us we want to see how it goes this year but there would be no reason why this couldn't continue into 2020 as well."

Seagals took out the then Inter City Women competition in 2018 with a rousing 14-12 upset over Rocky Brothers.

Meanwhile The Observer can reveal the Gladstone men's competition will have five teams in divisions one and two.

Tannum Seagulls, Gladstone Wallabys, Calliope Roosters, Gladstone Brothers and Gladstone Valleys will make up this competition.

"It's all full-steam ahead and there will be two teams from each club and it makes it a lot easier," Duff said.

He said the junior competition would remain the same as the previous season with age groups from under-17 to U6.

"It's looking good and the the number of registrations is the same as this time last year," Duff said.

"Register with our new online system."