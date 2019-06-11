Rocky pioneer remembered for commitment to his community

COMMUNITY MAN: Brian Fitzgerald was a keen race-goer at Callaghan Park and owned his own horse.

BRIAN Fitzgerald lived a life of purpose.

From his expansive involvement within the sporting and business community, to his habit of breaking the classics and showing off his impressive singing voice after a few "sherbets", he was a man that left a sizeable impact on Rockhampton and everyone he knew.

"His devotion to community was the poster child of his success," his son John said in a eulogy for his late father on June 4.

"What he contributed financially to his community and his parish will never be known, but it was substantial.

"But the immeasurable support, well beyond that anticipated from a community pharmacist, is his greatest legacy.

"He was a man of great conviction and of great compassion."

A passionate sportsman, Brian was a Park Avenue hockey club patron for 28 years, a Callaghan Park race-goer, owner and contributor, Chair of the CQ Amateurs, director of the Rockhampton Jockey Club, and Foundation Director and life member of Rockhampton Brothers Rugby League Club.

He was also a savvy business man, and made his mark on Rockhampton with the pioneering of The Capricornian, Beauty World Perfumery at Kmart shopping centre in 1979 and at Shopping Fair in 1988, and the opening of his own pharmacy Brian Fitzgerald Chemist Park Avenue, which expanded to three different locations in Rockhampton over 40 years.

The father of four (Anthony, Catherine, Angela and John) was remembered last week as a pioneer within the Rockhampton community, his dedication expanding into the sporting, financial, and pharmaceutical realms of the community.

Brian passed away on May 31 at 89 from pancreatic cancer and was remembered by his loved ones and community at Our Lady Help of Christians.

Brian was born in Rockhampton to Michael and Julia Fitzgerald on February 12, 1930 and had two younger sisters, the late Patsy Fulwood and Margaret Reddy.

The son of a "working class man", Brian adapted the similar values of his barber and bookies clerk father, that being a sense of humility and a focus on service to his community.

After graduating from St Joseph's Christian Brothers' College and spending a short stint at Swains Canvas, Brian commenced a pharmacy apprenticeship at Rowe and Co in East St, right next door to his father's barber shop, Vizes for Prizes.

On a social outing in October 1950, fate dealt him a sweet hand and he met the beautiful Mary Swindells.

"He was initially struck by her beauty," John said.

"Their courtship days were spent at the movies, balls and dances, resulting in them both becoming graceful ballroom dancers."

Throughout the first few years of their romance, Brian spent time in Brisbane for his pharmaceutical studies at QIT and working at Delahunty's Pharmacy in Queen St.

In June 1954, he opened his first pharmacy in Main St, with another two opening over the next 40 years.

On June 4 1955, Brian and Mary married and between 1960 and 1965, they welcomed their four children into the world.

In 1967, adventure came knocking for Brian at the request of his parish priest Father John Leahy.

"He had been looking to the examples of the cooperative movement founded in Canada and asked dad to go to the Coady Institute for Community Development at St Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia," John said.

"He went to Canada for three months to study the cooperative movement.

"It was to brew a lifelong legacy."

A man of "deep faith", Brian used the venture as an opportunity to visit the holy land, Jerusalem, on his way home.

"It was an experience that had a deep impact on him," John said.

"It heightened his sense of purpose and on his return he supported Father Leahy in partnership with many other great men and women of the community to further develop the Park Avenue cooperative.

"That gave rise ultimately to what is now known as The Capricornian - one of the regions most respected financial institutions."

In the early 1980s, Brian was formally recognised as a pioneer of the credit union movement in Australia.

"He was deeply passionate about the philosophy of shared wealth supporting communities," John said.

John said a stand-out lesson from his father was the belief that he and his siblings "should care about our communities."

A tireless worker, Brian spent most nights, after working at his pharmacy, at community meetings.

He would also go out of his way to deliver medicines to his customers or the hospital at any time of the day or night.

His dedication to his family was just as strong and he regularly took his family on holidays to Happy Bay, the Gold Coast, Lindeman Island and the (Iwasaki) resort at Yeppoon.

Brian also loved visiting local parks Browne Park, Victoria Park and Callaghan Park.

"He was a leader in the crusade to build the Brothers Club - the Brethren Bar to become an all-time favourite haunt," John said.

A loving grandfather and great grandfather, Brian regularly travelled from Brisbane to Cairns and from Karumba to Alice Springs, visiting his children and their families during his retirement.

"He was an amazing pop and great pop and the kids I know will always be grateful for his presence, his love and his attention with him," John said.

Friend and Park Avenue Hockey Club coach Robert Sweeney said Brian was well-respected within the community and was always there for his club.

"Brian was always good for a chat and was very approachable," Robert said.

"If you had any issues you wanted to discuss, you could take it to him.

"He was very generous with his time and was always willing to help in any way.

"He was a man with answers and a contributor to the club financially."

Brian was a regular at the club's presentation dinners and donated a trophy for the Club Champion.

Robert met Brian as a young player at Park Avenue and looked up to him throughout their years of friendship.

A social man, Brian lived life with joy and fun, and had a love of a "few sherbets".

"He was fond of singing at public events. He had a good voice," Robert said.

"He would always break out singing at different gathering. He liked the classics.

"He was very joyful and always willing to help out."