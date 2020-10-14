Rocky mum to fight forced vaccinations in election campaign

NEW CANDIDATE: Informed Medical Options Party's candidate for Rockhampton Yvette Saxon is looking forward to taking the plunge in the Queensland Election campaign.

SEIZING onto the prominence afforded by her candidacy in the State Election campaign, Yvette Saxon is on a mission to highlight the importance of people being provided accurate information from which to make informed choices.

At Sunday's ballot draw, Ms Saxon was revealed to be the Rockhampton candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) - drawing the fifth place on the crowded nine person ballot.

The married mother-of-three has lived in Rockhampton for the past 14 years, after moving up from country Victoria.

She currently runs a small business from home as a seamstress, altering bridal and formal wear.

Formerly known as the Involuntary Medication Objectors (vaccination/fluoride) Party, Ms Saxon's party IMOP stands primarily against forced medication, compulsory or coerced vaccination and fluoride in our water.

It was only in the past month that she formerly joined the party, driven to stand up for freedom of choice, medical freedom and informed consent for all.

"(Where) people are given the information to make a choice without coercion or force," Ms Saxon said.

While conceding that her children were vaccinated, she said vaccinations should only ever be given to those who wanted them.

Research shows vaccination rates are on the rise under No Jab, No Pay.

"It is time to stand up, as the 'she'll be right' attitude is not serving us well at the moment," she said.

"In an environment where science is compromised, it is imperative that we have bodily autonomy and that we are given the right to choose.

"Medical interventions of any kind carry risk and, therefore, must be free from force or coercion."

She harbours deep concerns about the medical system, believing general and natural health practitioners were being silenced from discussing the risks of medical treatments, particularly vaccination.

"Those who do speak out find themselves under the threat of deregistration - this is not a health care system that truly cares about health," she said.

"The indemnity given to pharmaceutical companies, rendering them liability free if their products cause harm, is outrageous.

"No other industry is afforded these privileges."

Ms Saxon believes the government must be held accountable for the support of industries which could potentially cause harm to people and the environment.

Her priority would be to encourage independent peer reviewed studies in the areas of 5G, vaccines, fluoride and geoengineering.

A Frenchville couple were concerned about the installation of 5G communications technology in proximity to a water reservoir at the end of their Frenchville street.

"We must have independent scientific research, conducted outside the influence of industry, that don't have a vested interest in the outcome," she said.

"The science isn't settled on these things. Independent studies will give people informed consent.

"We just need more transparency about our food production, water and air."

Beyond the party's focus on informed medical options, Ms Saxon said she would like to see more tax cuts for small to medium businesses to support the recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The founder of IMOP, Michael O'Neill said it was the introduction of the No Jab No Pay/Play policies that was a dramatic turn in the wrong direction for our democratic country.

IMOP founder Michael O'Neill

"It overrode our constitutional freedom and was against the experiences many were having with vaccines," Mr O'Neill said.

"I looked at the political parties and found none that were willing to take a stand on this issue, so decided to be involved - as a voice for an ignored and vilified section of our community."

IMOP aims to establish urgent independent government inquiries into the current Australian vaccination and fluoride programs as well as investigate the "heavy influence" the pharmaceutical industry has had on both our media and government in establishing the No Jab No Pay/Play policies.

"Through our representatives, including Dr Judy Wilyman PhD, we will work to establish a completely independent government vaccine advisory board to assess all vaccine science," he said.

"It will be made up of members who have no financial conflicts of interest with the vaccine industry.

"Until now, politicians and media have been getting their information from studies funded by the vaccine industry itself."

Platforms of the IMOP

• We will represent the people and not the large corporations.

• We will support sustainable green energy.

• We will work to stop the poisoning of our food and environment through the overuse of chemicals, pesticides, insecticides, glyphosate, 5G and GMOs.

• We will support natural medicines, including medicinal cannabis.

• We will support natural health therapy choice and all natural birthing choices.

• We will encompass people's cultural heritage, traditional health practices and respect religious beliefs.

• We will work to stop enforced institutionalisation and drugging.