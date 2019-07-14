Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLIFF CRASH: A man was lucky to walk away from the scene where his car plunged 30m off a cliff near Mount Morgan.
CLIFF CRASH: A man was lucky to walk away from the scene where his car plunged 30m off a cliff near Mount Morgan. WIN News Central Queensland
News

Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

Leighton Smith
by
14th Jul 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was lucky to be alive after a horror 30m plunge off a cliff southwest of Rockhampton this morning.

The accident happened in the small town of Walterhall about 3.50am, with a 21-year-old Norman Garden man escaping with shoulder and ankle injuries.

LUCKY GUY: A Rockhampton man was lucky to survive a crash off a cliff at Walterhall, near Mount Morgan.
LUCKY GUY: A Rockhampton man was lucky to survive a crash off a cliff at Walterhall, near Mount Morgan. Google Maps

Four police crews, two ambulances and a fire truck were tasked to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the man was able to walk away from his purple Holden Commodore which went off the cliff at School St.

He was taken to nearby Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

single vehicle accident tmbcrashes walterhall
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    premium_icon OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    News Watch as this crocodile swims around in a creek in the Gladstone region.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Gladstone business openings, closures and shake ups

    premium_icon Gladstone business openings, closures and shake ups

    Business How the Gladstone business environment has changed.

    Man thrown from his bike in high speed motorcycle crash

    premium_icon Man thrown from his bike in high speed motorcycle crash

    News A man in his 20s sustained a number of injuries.