Rocky horse trainers in heated trackside dust-up

ROCKHAMPTON horse trainer Clinton Taylor has been fined $2000 for his role in a physical altercation with fellow trainer Chris Attard.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards found Taylor guilty of a charge relating to misconduct, improper conduct or unseemly behaviour.

Stewards deemed Taylor misconducted himself by instigating a physical altercation with Attard, by contacting him and pushing him against a wall.

At a recent stewards' inquiry, Taylor made brief submissions to the panel on penalty.

In determining an appropriate penalty, stewards considered Taylor's record, penalty precedents, and the need for the penalty to act as both a specific deterrent to Taylor and also a general deterrent to the wider racing industry.

Stewards determined a monetary penalty was appropriate.

Taylor was made aware of his right to an internal review into the findings of the stewards.

