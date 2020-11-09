Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton horse trainer Clinton Taylor has been fined $2000.
Rockhampton horse trainer Clinton Taylor has been fined $2000.
News

Rocky horse trainers in heated trackside dust-up

Darryn Nufer
9th Nov 2020 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON horse trainer Clinton Taylor has been fined $2000 for his role in a physical altercation with fellow trainer Chris Attard.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards found Taylor guilty of a charge relating to misconduct, improper conduct or unseemly behaviour.

Stewards deemed Taylor misconducted himself by instigating a physical altercation with Attard, by contacting him and pushing him against a wall.

At a recent stewards' inquiry, Taylor made brief submissions to the panel on penalty.

In determining an appropriate penalty, stewards considered Taylor's record, penalty precedents, and the need for the penalty to act as both a specific deterrent to Taylor and also a general deterrent to the wider racing industry.

Stewards determined a monetary penalty was appropriate.

Taylor was made aware of his right to an internal review into the findings of the stewards.

 

OTHER STORIES:

Cloud still hangs over Rocky racing

QRIC slammed over Vale cobalt inquiry

Langbroek: QRIC 'failed abysmally' in horse welfare stakes

clinton taylorchris attard rockhampton horse trainers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tannum Sands school evacuated

        Premium Content Tannum Sands school evacuated

        News The high school today responded to emergency services advice and a precautionary evacuation took place.

        ‘Never again’: Cannabis grower’s passionate promise

        Premium Content ‘Never again’: Cannabis grower’s passionate promise

        News Samantha Jo Sharp vowed never to grow the drug again.

        Police catch man after scooter pursuit

        Premium Content Police catch man after scooter pursuit

        News Brody David Grewe saw officers activate their lights and sirens but he still failed...

        Agnes photographer to open new fine art gallery

        Premium Content Agnes photographer to open new fine art gallery

        News Stuart McKay’s work will be open for public viewing at Agnes Water soon.