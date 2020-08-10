Rocky, Gladstone, Mackay junior hockey teams do battle

Junior boys and girls teams from Rockhampton, Mackay and Gladstone took part in the invitational event at Kalka Shades on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Rockhampton teams shone on their home turf in the Rockhampton Invitational played on Sunday.

Under-12 and under-15 boys and girls teams from Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay took part in the day-long event at Kalka Shades.

They played a round robin, with the top two in each division facing off in the final.

Rockhampton met Mackay in all deciders, winning the two girls divisions and the under-12 boys and playing out a draw in the under-15 boys.

The under-15 girls final was a thriller. Mackay doggedly defended a one-goal lead for a good part of the game before the home side slotted two goals in quick time in the second half to snatch a 2-1 victory.

The under-12 girls won 2-nil, while the under-15 boys had a 2-all draw.

The under-12 boys looked to have their final pretty well wrapped up when they took a 3-nil lead into the break but Mackay rallied in the second half, scoring two goals before eventually going down 4-2.

Rockhampton’s Eli Landsberg scored a double, while defender Elijah Girdler and midfielder Jace Harmsworth both impressed in the victory.

Rockhampton under-12 boys coach Aaron Harmsworth said the invitational was well received by the visiting teams and there was good hockey across the board.

He said it was a great opportunity for the Mackay teams, given there are no regular fixtures being played there this season due to COVID-19.

Harmsworth praised his team after they went through undefeated.

They beat Gladstone 5-nil and Mackay 2-1 in the round games before the final victory.

“I’m very happy with the boys. For some of them it’s their first time playing in a rep shirt and playing 11-a side (they play nine-a-side in club),” he said.

“Their level of improvement was really pleasing.

“They all know each other from club hockey but it’s their first time playing together and I think they did really well as a team.”

Grand final results

Under-15 boys: Rockhampton v Mackay 2-all

Under-15 girls: Rockhampton d Mackay 2-1

Under-12 boys: Rockhampton d Mackay 4-2

Under-12 girls: Rockhampton d Mackay 2-nil