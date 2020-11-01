Rocky Cyclones wipe out Power City Power in CQ Cup

Cyclones battle it out against Gladstone on Saturday evening.

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton’s Cyclones appear to have cemented their second place ranking following a sizeable defeat against Gladstone for the second consecutive week.

In what was a supposed to be a chance to once again prove themselves, it appears Port City Power’s unrelenting grit would not be enough to bring them victory.

The third-ranked side falling to defeat in a 24-point loss during the fourth round of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup at Adani Arena on Saturday evening.

Cyclone’s head coach Ben Greany said he was impressed with both team’s performance, noting the Gladstone rivalry always produced thrilling battles.

“It was a brilliant performance. The girls played very well, they started out hard which they had to do.”

“Gladstone have some good quality players, so we had to get a lead on them early, our side were pretty disciplined for most of the game,” he said.

While a winner became clearer at the first whistle of the fourth quarter, it was Gladstone’s concise plays which ensured a hard-fought battle across the first half.

Tight defence and ball work, Mr Greany said, both proved critical components to the 80-56 victory.

“We had a few moments there where they lost their labour and got a bit frantic, but we pulled it back in and got it back on track and came away with a win.”

“Defence was what won us the game though, same with last week.”

Ben Greany, coach of the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cyclones, with Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke.

Tai Wakelin-Gray once again proved her status as a key player for the squad – adding to an already impressive showcase over previous weeks.

“Lots of the stuff she did didn’t show on the stat sheet. But it’s all about hard work. Playing against an elite player Rebecca Haines, she did such an amazing job. She really got us the win.”

However, it was an injury in the first half which put a question mark over Jessica Lorraway’s return to the court.

“We got a bit of a scare there, she fell and hurt her wrist, but she toughed it out and came back on the court. She played hard and had a really great game.”

Mr Greany said the team would now turn its focus to next weekend’s Round Five clash against Bundaberg Bears at Autobarn Arena.

“It’s going to be tough; we will have to be careful and come out again like we did tonight play strong, be disciplined and really stick to our game plan,” he said.

“Pressure defence is a big thing for us, we need to keep that on. We do a very good job of it. The girls have really worked hard on the pressure and rebounding.”

Mr Greany hopes those specific tactics will once again result in the women going on to claim their fourth victory out of five games in the competition.