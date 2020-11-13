Rocky Brothers eyeing back-to-back wins

Rockhampton Brothers opener Tim Reid has been in blistering form, bagging four wickets in the team’s bonus-point win over Port Curtis Cavaliers a fortnight ago.

Rockhampton Brothers opener Tim Reid has been in blistering form, bagging four wickets in the team’s bonus-point win over Port Curtis Cavaliers a fortnight ago.

ROCKHAMPTON Brothers will look to pick up where they left off when the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge continues this weekend.

They scored their first win of the season against Port Curtis Cavaliers in Round 3 a fortnight ago - and they did it in commanding fashion.

They dismissed their opponents for just 108 in the 34th over. They were just two wickets down when they reached the total in the 15th over to score a double bonus point.

Brothers opening bowler Tim Reid took 4-22 in an inspired eight-over spell, while stalwart Murray Harch bagged two wickets and top scored with an unbeaten 39.

The experienced Murray Harch has been good with ball and bat for Rockhampton Brothers.

Harch said Brothers were keen to make it back-to-back wins against Capricorn Coast Parkana on Saturday.

This is Rockhampton Cricket’s Reconciliation Round and welcome to country ceremonies will be performed before each of the three Cap Challenge games this weekend.

The two ceremonies in Rockhampton (9.20am before Gracemere versus The Glen and 11.20am before Rockhampton Brothers versus Capricorn Coast) will be performed by local elder Uncle Wade Mann.

The ceremony in Boyne Island (9.20am before Port Curtis and Frenchville) will be performed by Uncle Richard Ingra.

Harch said there was a good feeling in the Brothers outfit after their first win, particularly given how convincing it was.

“We only got one win in the Cap Challenge last year, but it happened midway through the season,” he said.

Riley Connor is making his mark in his first season with Rockhampton Brothers.

“This was Round 3 and hopefully it gives everyone a bit more confidence heading into our future games.

“Hopefully we can pick up where we left off after the last game and continue it into this one.

“If we can then pick up a couple more wins before Christmas that will sit us in a good spot on the table over the break before we go into the T20s.”

Harch said if Brothers batted first on Saturday, they needed to see out the full 40 overs and put a good score on the board.

If they had to chase, they needed to be patient and not give their wickets away.

Key to their chances would be seeing off Cap Coast quick George Stacey and dismissing their in-form batter Asher Colley early.

Harch said Riley Connor had been a welcome addition, joining brother Bow in the Brothers line-up this year.

“He’s been very good at training and he’s been very consistent in the games,” he said.

“He would probably like to be scoring more runs, and I think he will have a good opportunity to do that this week.

“He has been bowling very well as well, and his medium pace is always on the spot.”

More stories

Rep honours for CQ Centurions’ fantastic five

Porta’s perfect start in CQ colours

CQ sportsman back in action after spinal injury