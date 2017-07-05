RocKwiz to land in Gladstone

RockWiz's effervescent host Julia Zemiro will be front and centre of the live show.

ROCKWIZ will be performing in Gladstone on July 12 for one night only, as part of their national 2017 tour.

The show, to be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, is expected to draw a full house.

The cast of the popular television show on SBS have been touring theatres across the country since early June and will finish their tour in Perth on July 29.

The cast relish the opportunity to perform live, and will be supported by a rotating cast of both established and new artists.

They will be performing hit segments from the television show including: Who Can It Be Now, Million Dollar Riff, The Furious Five and Contestant Karaoke.

Expect to be amazed by the rock knowledge on display, the dazzling duets and by a number of special guests. The show is guaranteed to increase your rock knowledge, and, there will be plenty of opportunities for the audience to get involved as has always been the case with RocKwiz.

GECC sales and marketing officer Dee Dalton said she was excited to see the show arrive in Gladstone and understood why it appealed to so many.

"The show is popular because it's free from the constraints of the small screen and revels in the freedom and joy of performing live with a cast of legends and up and coming young stars,” she said.

Although the final cast for the Gladstone event is yet to be revealed, GECC confirmed that charismatic host Julia Zemiro will most definitely be there, along with Dugald McAndrew and Brian Nankervis.

The 'RocKwiz Orkestra' will also be there, providing musical clues and backing for special guests with their mix of keyboards, guitar, bass and drums.

RocKwiz has a big cult following and has maintained its popularity throughout the years with several RocKwiz books having been released since 2006.

The show is built on a mix of improvisational comedy, music trivia and live music performance, which have proven a hit with both television audiences and live show guests alike.

The award winning program will be returning to SBS television in 2018 for its 15th season on air..

The RocKwiz performance will run from 8-10pm, it is a family friendly event.

Tickets are $89 per adult. Book now to avoid missing out as tickets are limited.