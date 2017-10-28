News

Rocking first project for Men's Shed newbie

CAMARADERIE: Bryan Horton has enjoyed his time at the Men's Shed.
CAMARADERIE: Bryan Horton has enjoyed his time at the Men's Shed.
Caroline Tung


THIS rocking horse has been 30 years in the making for Men's Shed's new member Bryan Horton.

He joined the Men's Shed less than a month ago for their camaraderie and friendship, but also appreciated the opportunity to work on his manual skills.

The group that meets at 18 Moura Cres, Barney Point, loves to welcome new members.

"The Men's Shed enlightens new members to build an awareness of mental health,” he said.

Mr Horton said the shed offered two kinds of opportunities - to join formal activities the group does for the community, and another for members to work on their own project.

"I've chosen to do my own personal project,” he said. "It's something I've wanted to do for many years.

"I have a son and daughter, but I suspect when I finished my first one, and the second one will want a rocking horse too.”

After he spent a few mornings at the shed, Mr Horton decided it was the right place for him to work on his own project, while being in a safe environment.

He counts fellow member Malcolm Ford as a mentor.

"For people who had manual skills 40 or 50 years ago but perhaps didn't have the chance through work to use them, the men's shed is a wonder place,” Mr Horton said.

"I came originally to Gladstone in 1978 and met me gorgeous wife in the Grand Hotel, one of the first in the batch of school teachers that year,” Mr Horton said.

He had held many roles, among them a bricklayer, mine manager, engineering manager and a university director.

Gladstone Observer
