ROCKY RIVALRY: Rocky's show pain could be Gladstone's gain

MORE rides and triple the monster truck action will be on the cards for Gladstone, thanks to Rockhampton's show meltdown.

Gladstone has come out on top after the Showmen's Guild of Australasia confirmed it would host the Funtime Festival Fantastic in conjunction with the Rockhampton Jockey Club on the same dates as the Rockhampton Show.

Show program organiser Clive Featherby said as a result of Rockhampton's show rivalry, Gladstone would be rolling in the fun with more rides and "triple the monster truck action".

"As a consequence of the public dispute, Gladstone will have more rides and we will be able to put on a more high-powered truck show here," Mr Featherby said.

The Monster Trucks are descending. Contributed

"The program in Gladstone is a lot bigger and I know because I put them together.

"Rocky's Callaghan Park won't be able to hold too much truck action because of the public safety restrictions of that area.

"Look, it doesn't matter what happens in another town ... because you might just be surprised with what you've got here," he said.

When it came to the monster truck show, some Gladstone fans had questioned why they'd have to pay $45 for a family show ticket to see the event compared to a $2 charity donation for entry to see the same truck event in Rockhampton.

However Mr Featherby, who has been putting on the truck show and fireworks both in Rockhampton and Gladstone for more than 30 years, said the price was right and Rockhampton was missing out.

"What happened in Rocky is unique with two very large organisations caught in a public dispute," Mr Featherby said.

The Ultimate Party Machine ride at Gladstone. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

"That rivalry is a result of now having two shows on at the same time and I can tell you the Showmen don't want to run the truck show at Callaghan Park but they ain't got many options with having no show rides.

Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

"All I can say is Rocky is Rocky and Gladstone is Gladstone, they each have their own identity."