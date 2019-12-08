Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The foster carer struck the child victim three times on the left side of his face with an open palm.
The foster carer struck the child victim three times on the left side of his face with an open palm.
Crime

Decorated Army officer slapped child three times in face

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
7th Dec 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEMBER of the Australian Army who received medals for his service has fronted court for assaulting a foster child in his care.

The man, who cannot be named by law, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to assault causing bodily harm.

The court heard the offence happened at the man's ­residence in the Rockhampton region in November.

The victim was playing with another child in the garage when the two youngsters got into a physical argument.

The foster carer intervened and struck the child victim three times on the left side of his face with an open palm.

The force caused a large bruise or mark on the child's face.

The following day, the ­victim was picked up by a ­social worker who saw the ­injuries and notified the department of child safety.

The child was removed from the man's care and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said the defendant had no criminal history and supervised orders would be in range.

The foster carer's solicitor Rowan King said the ­altercation between the two children happened around midnight and had woken the family.

Mr King said it was unlikely the carer would be allowed to have foster children again as a result of this incident.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow took into account the carer's good work and ­community history and did not record a conviction.

He placed the man on two years' probation.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

army assault crime defence force violence
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Forensic crash unit investigating fatal plane crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Forensic crash unit investigating fatal plane crash

        News FORENSIC crash investigators have arrived at the scene of the fatal light plane crash at Captain Creek.

        Rescue chopper assists patient with heart complications

        premium_icon Rescue chopper assists patient with heart complications

        News AN elderly person was airlifted to hospital after suffering complications from a...

        PHOTOS: Toy Run attracts the masses

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Toy Run attracts the masses

        News This year’s annual Toy Run had one of the best turn outs in years. Did we spot you...

        Good bugs, bad bugs and diseases

        premium_icon Good bugs, bad bugs and diseases

        News Bug expert Denis Crawford will help guests be more aware of the bugs in their...