Rocket man is rocketing past Gladstone

THE rocket man, Sir Elton John, might be rocketing into central Queensland, but he's going straight past Gladstone.

Sir Elton will play on September 22 in Mackay.

"I always love coming back to Australia," the Candle in the Wind singer said.

"It holds a very special place in my heart, ever since my first visit there at the start of my world-wide career in 1971.

"My band and I are really looking forward to playing there again in September and this tour will be even more memorable because it will be the first time I have ever played Mackay and Cairns ... which I can't believe but there you have it.

"If the audiences are anything like those at all of the other shows we have done in Queensland over the years, everyone will surely be in for a wonderful crazy night."

General public tickets are on sale from March 14 via Moshtix. Prices will be from $99 to about $300.