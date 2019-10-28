Menu
Lilli Ruthembert-Smith. Jacob Harvey and Finn Vincent get a robot to dance at the CQ Advanced Manufacturing Tour
News

Robots, drones and augmented reality on show

SAM REYNOLDS, samantha.reynolds@gladstobeobserver.com.au
28th Oct 2019 3:30 PM
HIGH school students from across the region were invited to the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Technology into CQ Schools Tour yesterday.

EQIP Gladstone hosted the Department of State Development ‘s Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub for the event.

EQIP operations manager Nicole Allison said the event fit perfectly with the organisation’s role of bringing together local schools and industry.

“We’re excited to be that central point for Gladstone and bring things like this to the region,” Ms Allison said.

She said technologies, jobs and skills of the future were on show.

Students who attended the expo were able to try their hand at the new technologies.

Pepper the Robot from SoftBank Robotics provided entertainment to students.

The humanoid robot performed tasks like dancing, playing the saxophone and tai chi as requested.

Euclidean Holographics showed students the latest in holographic technologies, including interactive maps.

Finn Vincent concentrates on his welding in augmented reality.
Students were able to try welding without the heat with the help of augmented reality.

Kuka Robotics showcased an industrial robotic multifunctional arm.

Local high school students explored the event throughout the day before a trade and industry open night.

The expo is open today 8-9am for teachers and educators at EQIP Gladstone on the corner of Boles and Scenery St.

Gladstone is the first stop on the CQ Advanced Manufacturing Technology tour.

Over the next week, the event will also visit Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Emerald.

