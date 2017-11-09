Robotics lesson for Ambrose State School

TECH-TIME: Ambrose State School students had the opportunity to engage with cutting edge technology.

ON FRIDAY, November 3, students at Ambrose State School were treated to a visit from robotics wiz, Glen Fletcher.

Mr Fletcher had built and designed a robot maze and he gave students the chance to see if they could navigate their way through it.

He told the students he had recently attended a conference on drones in Brisbane where he heard about a robot known as COTSbot.

The Crown of Thorns Starfish Robot is an Australian invention.

Mr Fletcher told the students the Queensland University of Technology is using the COTSbot, alongside marine biologists, to eliminate the crown of thorns starfish from local reefs.

The COTSbot is an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle.

It is designed to operate without a tether and to carry out its missions with little human interaction.

The primary task of the COTSbot AUV is to detect crown of thorns starfish and to administer them with a deadly injection.

Students were also introduced to robots they are more likely to come across in every day life.

This included robots such as Tertill, a solar-powered robot that can be used unattended in gardens to eliminate weeds from gardens and Cozmo, a small robot that has its own artificial intelligence and the capacity to learn.

Students had the opportunity to play a game of colour match with Cozmo.

They were also able to have a look at various models of drones.

Mr Fletcher spoke to the students about how drones are being programmed

and used for various tasks such as search and rescue, 3D mapping and photography.

School principal Andrew Collis said "the day was a huge success”.

The students, finishing the day just a little bit more "robo-savvy”, no doubt agreed.

While the day was designed to be fun, it also had a serious purpose, helping to equip students with the skills it is predicted they will need by the

time they become job seekers.