RoboFun for Gladstone kids

ROBOTICS CLASS: Ahmed Almaz and his wife Nermine Hendy with thier children and family friends Jana Taha, 11, Jomana Almaz, 10, Youssef Ellakani, 9, Mariam Almaz, 8, Mariam Taha, 9 and Rana Almaz, 7.

ELECTRONICS and robots for kids may sounds like a nightmare for some but for one Gladstone couple the idea of teaching local kids futuristic skills is a dream come true.

Father-of-three Ahmed Almaz and his wife Nermine Hendy have kick-started expressions of interest for there newly announced RoboFun Club.

The pair who share a masters in electronics and Ahmed a PhD in automation seek to share there combined knowledge and excitement for technology with Gladstone's younger community.

Mr Almaz said the whole idea came from a recent trip to Melbourne where kids as young as eight had the opportunity to learn about robotics through local clubs.

"I got very jealous in a way because I couldn't give my kids the same opportunity so, I searched online and sought out the best way to teach kids robotics,” he said.

After a few weeks of trial Mr Almaz found this self taught program was yielding results.

"When I knew I was getting good results with my own kids I started to teach my kids' friends. And now I want to expand and teach Gladstone kids as well.

"Not only will they have the opportunity to build good circuits but how to problem solve, learn mathematics all while having fun at the same time,” Mr Almaz said.

The program which is still in its early stages is open to kids aged between 10 and 12.

If you're interested in getting involved you can get in contact with Ahmed or his wife on their FaceBook page, RoboFun Gladstone.

