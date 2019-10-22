Robinson’s team is pumped for more competitions

FUTSAL: Several Trinity College athletes competed at the Australian Futsal Association Summer State Titles in Brisbane recently.

Trinity College head of department in health and physical education and team coach Tarquam Robinson said his under-16 side mixed it well against the best.

“The team finished fifth overall and until the final game, we were joint second behind the grand final winners,” he said.

The Trinity team was made up of players mostly in the under-15 to under-13 bracket and included Jakob Sims, Kodey Tappin, Tiaan Engelbrecht, Max Lane-Meier, Andres Giha Carella, Shalom Mangweza, Nicholas Barton and Jacksen Warhurst.

Robinson said the team was well prepared for any obstacle.

“I was most pleased about our team’s character, effort and conditioning,” he said.

“Even when faced with adversity against some top sides, the group showed tremendous sportsmanship and teamwork.

“We had been training twice a week for eight weeks leading into the competition so our conditioning and game plan was key.”

“We will continue to develop the skill and understanding of our current under-16 squad and implement an under-12 squad through our current school football academy,” he said.

“In addition, a large portion of these students are in the school’s high performance unit, so strength and conditioning work will be specifically targeted to allow the group to be in the best condition possible.

“We will be looking to attend the regional titles with these teams in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay. Lastly, the under-16 boys are eager to return to Brisbane again for the state titles and go one better than this year.”

Futsal is a variant of football (soccer) typically played indoors, usually on a basketball court. The game is played between two teams of five players and a game is about 40 minutes long.