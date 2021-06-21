Roberts-Smith tests negative to Covid-19

Ben Roberts-Smith is self-isolating after visiting a Sydney venue around the same time as a positive case of Covid-19.

Ben Roberts-Smith has tested negative to Covid-19 after visiting an exposure site in Sydney and is expected to return to court after the virus scare.

The elite soldier was not in court on Monday morning, but his barrister, Arthur Moses SC, told the court that Mr Roberts-Smith had been contacted by NSW Health on Sunday.

Mr Roberts-Smith was told he visited a venue in the Sydney CBD last week at about the time of a positive coronavirus case and must be tested.

The SAS veteran was tested on Sunday evening, Mr Moses said, and returned a negative result on Monday afternoon.

He was finally cleared to return to court after hours holed up in self-isolation. The case will sit late into the day to make up for lost time.

Mr Moses asked for the location where Mr Roberts-Smith had been exposed to the infected carrier to remain confidential for security and privacy reasons.

Barrister Arthur Moses SC told the court the soldier was isolating after visiting a Covid venue. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Mr Roberts-Smith is suing Nine’s newspapers The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, alleging they defamed him with reports he committed war crimes in Afghanistan and punched a woman in the face. He denies all wrongdoing

The court was able to deal with administrative subpoena issues on Monday related to one of Nine’s key witnesses.

Mr Moses told the court that private investigator John McLeod was reluctant to appear at the trial.

Last week Mr Roberts-Smith told the court that he hired Mr McLeod to follow a woman he was trying to break up with.



Mr Roberts-Smith said the woman, known as Person 17, had told him she was pregnant but he did not believe her.

The soldier said he paid Mr McLeod to follow Person 17 to an abortion clinic to verify her story.

The court had previously been told there was difficulty contacting Mr McLeod because he would not answer his door at his home in northern NSW.

Justice Anthony Besanko approved a request to nail the court summons to Mr McLeod’s door at the start of the trial.

