'10-pound-Pom' praises Gladstone's people

Chris Lees | 11th May 2017 4:15 AM
MEMORABLE: Robert Sydney Watts looking at a photo from his days with the Royal Navy when he was a teenager. In the photo, he is on the left with the ship's cook.
ROBERT Watts has been living in Gladstone since 1949.

Despite the huge changes to the landscape in that time he says one thing remains the same - the people's friendliness.

"When I first came here everybody knew everyone else and everyone said hello," he said.

"The whole place is like a big family, that's what I found, especially after coming from England.

"I think they're still as friendly as they used to be - they haven't changed at all, they're fantastic."

 

Robert Sydney Watts in his postie uniform from the United Kingdom.
Mr Watts moved to Gladstone as a "10 pound Pom" to join his family who were already living here.

He has done a lot during his time in town and plenty in his 19 years living in London.

When he first moved to Gladstone, Mr Watts worked as a postman, something he used to do in the United Kingdom.

Throughout those many years delivering mail there is certainly a highlight for Mr Watts.

"With the duties I used to have in London, I used to go to Buckingham Palace and deliver messages to the King," he said.

However, they weren't quite hand-delivered to His Highness, Mr Watts said.

He said there used to be a guard at the palace who always questioned him thoroughly when he came trotting up the path with the mail.

 

Robert Sydney Watts in his Naval uniform.
Before Mr Watts came to Australia he was conscripted for national service with the Royal Navy on the HMS Creole.

He spent two years and three months in the Navy.

"It was good, I enjoyed it," he said.

"That was an experience and a half, I was seasick, the same as everyone else.

"I was still in the Navy when I applied to come here, and they said I had to do my service before I came out."

After working as a postman in Gladstone, Mr Watts began working at the meatworks where Queensland Alumina is now.

"It was fruit, I couldn't believe how easy everything was," he said.

"Everyone helped one another, it was fantastic."

After working there for a number of years, he eventually ended up at QAL, working his way up to become a supervisor.

Put simply Mr Watts said "I've had some great experiences, I've just had a great life".

Gladstone Observer

Win a $1000

