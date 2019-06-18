Menu
The note written by a stranger and handed to Robert Irwin.
Robert Irwin touched by stranger’s note

18th Jun 2019 3:00 PM

Robert Irwin has shared a photo of a note he was given by a stranger on a plane.

As Robert, 15, and his family caught a flight on Father's Day in the US (June 16), a fellow passenger decided to scribble a message on a napkin and have it passed onto the Irwins.

"Our lovely flight attendant just handed us this note on our way off the plane," Robert wrote on Instagram where he shared a photo of the note.

"Little gestures like this really mean a lot. It warms my heart to see people who take a little bit of time to do something kind. Thank you Carolyn."

 

The note written by a stranger and handed to Robert Irwin.

 

The note said: "I want to acknowledge your beautiful family on Father's Day! I'm sure he is proud of all of you!"

Robert earlier paid tribute to his father Steve, who was killed in 2006, by posting a sweet photo of himself and Bindi with their dad.

He captioned the photo: "You'll always be the best dad in the world."

 

Robert Irwin paid tribute to his father Steve on Father's Day.

 

Bindi also shared a throwback photo to celebrate Father's Day, writing, "Thank you for always teaching me to stand up for what I believe in. I'm incredibly blessed to be your daughter and I love you so much."

 

Bindi Irwin also paid tribute to Steve on Instagram.
