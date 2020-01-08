Robbery heartbreak: ‘It feels like you have lost a limb’

Teacher Jenny Occleshaw speaks of her pain after thieves stole more than $100,000 in musical instruments from her home, including a rare century-old violin.

Callous thieves have stolen a loot of musical instruments worth more than $100,000 from an Oakleigh home including a precious century old violin.

Music teacher Jenny Occleshaw, 55, said she felt "completely violated" after her home was burgled in the early hours of Monday morning.

A rare 1908 Smith violin worth $70,000 was among the precious instruments stolen along with two bows worth another $20,000.

"As a violinist, your violin is an extension of you, your lifeblood, it feels like you have lost a limb," Ms Occleshaw said.

"It is heartbreaking, devastating, I feel so upset."

The Australian-made handmade violin is one of only 200 created and the model is prized for its excellence of tone.

Jenny Occleshaw says losing her violin is like ‘losing a limb’. Picture: Rob Leeson

The thief also stole a cello, a viola and three smaller antique violins.

Police scoured the home for fingerprints but said they believe the burglar was masked and wore gloves.

"It is a very unique crime," Detective Senior Constable Ethan Hamill said.

"I am absolutely gobsmacked. Jenny has worked pretty hard for these items, saved up a lot of money, they are hugely sentimental to her."

He said a witness reported a silver SUV involved in the "brazen" burglary they believe occurred between 5-7am.

"To be forcing entry within 100m of a railway station, when commuters are on their way to work, it becomes quite confronting for the public," he said.

Ms Occleshaw said she felt "completely violated" after the home invasion. The violin is not insured as she said she could not afford the premiums.

Her message to the callous thieves: "Take it to a police station, I just want my precious violin back in one piece. You are not going to be able to sell it, please just give it back."

Anyone with further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

