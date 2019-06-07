Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KICKING GOALS: Dylan Wenzel-Halls attempting to score. He is likely to be in action in Gladstone.
KICKING GOALS: Dylan Wenzel-Halls attempting to score. He is likely to be in action in Gladstone. Franca Tigani
Soccer

Roaring trade for soccer ticket sales for July clash

NICK KOSSATCH
by
7th Jun 2019 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: The wait for will soon be over for Gladstone Region's football fans with the Brisbane Roar coming to Gladstone for a Pre-Season Camp and Exhibition Match at Marley Brown Oval.

Gladstone Region acting mayor Chris Trevor said eager sports lovers would be able to see top action at Gladstone's iconic Marley Brown Oval.

"Keen Roar fans can get ready to snap up their tickets early to make sure they are there cheering in the grounds at the Saturday, July 27 match," Trevor said.

"Eager fans will be able to see the A-league team in action as they play off against a Gladstone Select side."

Tickets for the Brisbane Roar Pre-Season Exhibition Match will be on sale on Thursday, June 13 from 11am.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC) www.gladstoneentertainment.com or by calling the GECC box office on 4972 2822.

Gladstone Regional Council is also calling on food vendors, community groups, organisations and businesses to offer food and bar services at the upcoming match.

Information on applying is available at www.gladstoneentertainment.com

"This is just the start of exciting times ahead for Marley Brown Oval with Council working with Queensland Rugby Union to bring an NRC championship game to Gladstone later this year," Trevor said.

"Council is also liaising with NRL clubs to bring an NRL pre-season or season proper game to Gladstone in coming years."

Trevor also acknowledged the support of Gladstone District Rugby League in assisting Council to provide a multi-use sports facility for the benefit of the Gladstone Region.

More Stories

a-league 2018-2019 brisbane roar football central queensland hyundai a-league soccer australia
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone's $3.6million speedway

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone's $3.6million speedway

    News Project managers discuss plans for what they believe could be the nation's premier track

    • 7th Jun 2019 4:45 PM
    Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

    premium_icon Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

    Opinion A Facebook poll has put Gladstone on the map

    Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

    premium_icon Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

    Crime Police charge 31-year-old over Kin Kora break and enter

    • 7th Jun 2019 5:40 PM
    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?