Roaring trade for soccer ticket sales for July clash

KICKING GOALS: Dylan Wenzel-Halls attempting to score. He is likely to be in action in Gladstone. Franca Tigani

SOCCER: The wait for will soon be over for Gladstone Region's football fans with the Brisbane Roar coming to Gladstone for a Pre-Season Camp and Exhibition Match at Marley Brown Oval.

Gladstone Region acting mayor Chris Trevor said eager sports lovers would be able to see top action at Gladstone's iconic Marley Brown Oval.

"Keen Roar fans can get ready to snap up their tickets early to make sure they are there cheering in the grounds at the Saturday, July 27 match," Trevor said.

"Eager fans will be able to see the A-league team in action as they play off against a Gladstone Select side."

Tickets for the Brisbane Roar Pre-Season Exhibition Match will be on sale on Thursday, June 13 from 11am.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC) www.gladstoneentertainment.com or by calling the GECC box office on 4972 2822.

Gladstone Regional Council is also calling on food vendors, community groups, organisations and businesses to offer food and bar services at the upcoming match.

Information on applying is available at www.gladstoneentertainment.com

"This is just the start of exciting times ahead for Marley Brown Oval with Council working with Queensland Rugby Union to bring an NRC championship game to Gladstone later this year," Trevor said.

"Council is also liaising with NRL clubs to bring an NRL pre-season or season proper game to Gladstone in coming years."

Trevor also acknowledged the support of Gladstone District Rugby League in assisting Council to provide a multi-use sports facility for the benefit of the Gladstone Region.