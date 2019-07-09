Roaring Tigers are too good for struggling Capras

HARD HITS: Capras Ryan Jeffery tries to break through the East Tigers defence.

RUGBY LEAGUE: East Tigers powerhouse forwards Aaron Pene and Bill Cullen played against their former club Central Queensland Capras in Saturday night's Intrust Super Cup Indigenous Round.

The round 16 clash was a celebration of indigenous culture and both sides delivered a hearty performance despite the cold, drizzling weather.

The Tigers were on the scoreboard within the first minute of the game with a try to halfback Sam Foster.

Capras second-rower Shaun Izzy kicked off the team's score in the first half with a try but it wasn't enough to gain momentum against a team that was two tries ahead.

Tigers retaliated six minutes later with flyer Jarrod McInally crossing the line, and another try by the Tigers' Solomone Kata left the Capras lagging 6-28at half-time.

The second-half got off to a shaky start for the home side, with Kata opening the scoring and Capras winger Troyson Bassini sent to the sin bin in the 54th minute.

Adding insult to injury, Dray Ngatuere-Wroe crossed for another try in the 63rd minute.

Capras got some form back in the 67th minute when BJ Aufaga-Toomaga crossed for his fifth try of the season.

Tigers' McInally replied four minutes later to take the score to 10-40.

Capras interchange forward George Grant capped off the night with a try in the closing minutes of the game to close out the scoring at 42-16.

The Capras will be out to make amends for the 26-point loss when they travel to Gladstone to play Mackay Cutters at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday night.

The game will kick off at 7pm. In the early game the Hastings Deering under-20s CQ Capras will play Mackay Cutters at 5pm.

The Capras sit on the bottom of the competition table with only one win while Mackay Cutters have five.

