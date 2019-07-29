Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

STARSTRUCK: Players stuck around after the game to sign autographs for their adoring fans.

STARSTRUCK: Players stuck around after the game to sign autographs for their adoring fans. Matt Taylor GLA270719ROAR

BRISBANE Roar has committed to coming back to Gladstone, Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett said.

About 3000 people poured in from across Central Queensland to attend the Brisbane Roar vs Gladstone Select football game on Saturday, which ended in a final score of 11-0.

Cr Burnett said the crowd was "ecstatic” at the pre-season game.

He said by midday Friday, they had sold about 2600 tickets.

Cr Burnett said Gladstone residents can expect to see many more events of that calibre come to Gladstone.

"Last year we hosted the National Rugby League, this year we've got the A-League Brisbane Roar and later this year in September we have got the National Rugby championships,” Cr Burnett said.

"It's not just about bringing big football games ... and major sporting events, but we can also can have big concerts there.

"Once we redevelop Marley Brown and put a bigger grand stand in, we will get more and more of these facilities.”

Gladstone Regional Council has allocated $250,000 towards the development and upgrade of the Marley Brown Oval in the 2019/20 budget.

They hope to expand its capacity to 10,000.

Cr Burnett said Brisbane Roar would also look at bringing an A-league game to Gladstone.

"Brisbane Roar have already committed to coming back next year and they will bring an A-league game to Gladstone if we can increase our facilities,” he said.

He said it was great to be able to offer the team a week in Gladstone and maximise the opportunity and offer coaching clinics and school visits.

"That's what it's all about - so that the kids can actually kick the ball around with the A-league players,” he said.

"We wanted to maximise it while they're here.”

Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre said the players and coaches "thoroughly enjoyed” their time in Gladstone.

"It was terrific to see so many fans in the stands to witness a historic day for both the Gladstone region and the Brisbane Roar on Saturday,” he said.

"It would be a great opportunity for the club to return to Gladstone in the future.”

Resident Jess Bray said she would like to see more games in Gladstone for the 2020 A-League competition.

"It's a great opportunity for our boys to play against an A-League team,” she said.